Oliver Norwood: Sheffield United to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder after loan

Oliver Norwood's final game on loan at Fulham was the Championship play-off final

Brighton & Hove Albion have loaned midfielder Oliver Norwood to Sheffield United until January, when a permanent transfer will be completed.

Norwood has won promotion to the Premier League in each of the past two seasons with Brighton and then Fulham, where he played 41 games last term.

The 27-year-old Northern Ireland international leaves Brighton after 37 appearances in all competitions.

"This is a fantastic capture for us," said Blades boss Chris Wilder.

"Oli has great ability, is a great age and will make us stronger. He complements our squad and our transfer business over the course of the summer window."

Brighton manager Chris Hughton commented: "He is keen to play regular senior football."

He added: "Sheffield United provides him that opportunity. On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to thank Ollie for his efforts."

