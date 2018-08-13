Celtic's Scott Brown and Hearts' Steven Naismith face Scottish FA probe

Scott Brown and Steven Naismith clashed on Saturday

The Scottish FA's compliance officer is to review footage of an alleged elbow by Celtic captain Scott Brown on Hearts forward Steven Naismith.

The incident occurred during Hearts' 1-0 win over Celtic.

If Brown is cited the Celtic midfielder could miss the first Old Firm derby of the season on September 2.

A separate incident in which Naismith allegedly kicks out at Celtic winger Jonny Hayes will also be reviewed by the compliance officer.