Jonathan Mitchell: Oxford United sign Derby County goalkeeper on loan
-
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have signed Derby County's former England Under-21 goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on loan.
Mitchell, 23, has signed until January as cover after Simon Eastwood suffered a serious finger injury in the warm-up before Oxford's 2-0 League One defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.
Eastwood will miss at least two months after having surgery over the weekend.
Mitchell has not played a league game for the Rams, but has featured in five cup ties for the Championship club.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.