Cardiff City: FA investigates allegation of fan 'object-throwing'

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser picks up an object during their game against Cardiff City
Ryan Fraser scored Bournemouth's opening goal against Cardiff

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating an allegation that objects were thrown at Bournemouth players from a Cardiff City fans' area last weekend.

The Bluebirds' 2-0 defeat marked their return to the Premier League.

An FA spokesperson said it was "looking into" the alleged 36th-minute incident. Cardiff City and Bournemouth have declined to comment.

Cardiff City host Newcastle on Saturday in their first home game of 2018-19.

