England U21s 7-0 Andorra U21s: Young Lions qualify for Euro 2019 finals

Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for England with his first goal at Under-21 level

England Under-21s qualified for next year's European Championship with a thumping victory over Andorra.

The Young Lions, needing only a point to qualify, raced in front as Ademola Lookman opened the scoring.

Ezri Konsa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also netted before the interval.

The hosts continued in the same vein after the break in Chesterfield, with Dominic Solanke, Calvert-Lewin, Reiss Nelson and a Christian Garcia own goal completing a dominant victory.

England's midfield trio of Lewis Cook, debutant Phil Foden and Tom Davies impressed against opponents who have only ever won once at this level.

And victory ensured Aidy Boothroyd's side extended their unbeaten run in qualifying matches to 34. They face Scotland at 17:30 BST on Tuesday.

The draw for next year's tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Italy and San Marino, will take place on 23 November.