Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
England U217Andorra U210

England U21s 7-0 Andorra U21s: Young Lions qualify for Euro 2019 finals

Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman opened the scoring for England with his first goal at Under-21 level

England Under-21s qualified for next year's European Championship with a thumping victory over Andorra.

The Young Lions, needing only a point to qualify, raced in front as Ademola Lookman opened the scoring.

Ezri Konsa and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also netted before the interval.

The hosts continued in the same vein after the break in Chesterfield, with Dominic Solanke, Calvert-Lewin, Reiss Nelson and a Christian Garcia own goal completing a dominant victory.

England's midfield trio of Lewis Cook, debutant Phil Foden and Tom Davies impressed against opponents who have only ever won once at this level.

And victory ensured Aidy Boothroyd's side extended their unbeaten run in qualifying matches to 34. They face Scotland at 17:30 BST on Tuesday.

The draw for next year's tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Italy and San Marino, will take place on 23 November.

Line-ups

England U21

  • 1Henderson
  • 2KennySubstituted forDasilvaat 73'minutes
  • 5Fry
  • 6Konsa
  • 18Walker-Peters
  • 8Davies
  • 4L CookBooked at 73mins
  • 10Foden
  • 7LookmanSubstituted forNelsonat 72'minutes
  • 9Calvert-LewinBooked at 23minsSubstituted forSolankeat 73'minutes
  • 11R Sessegnon

Substitutes

  • 3Dasilva
  • 13Gunn
  • 14Onomah
  • 15Clarke-Salter
  • 19Nelson
  • 20Solanke
  • 23Abraham

Andorra U21

  • 13Pires
  • 2De Pablos
  • 6Garcia Gonzalez
  • 16AlavedraSubstituted forPijuanat 77'minutes
  • 3Pomares
  • 19Viladot
  • 4BovéBooked at 48mins
  • 8Reyes RoigSubstituted forGutiérrezat 90'minutes
  • 10Aláez
  • 11Martinez Palau
  • 9FernandezSubstituted forDel Castilloat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Silverio Pinto
  • 5Del Castillo
  • 7Nazzaro Alvarez
  • 15Cabanes
  • 20Pijuan
  • 21Gutiérrez
  • 22Tizón

Match Stats

Home TeamEngland U21Away TeamAndorra U21
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home28
Away3
Shots on Target
Home13
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.

Goal!

Own Goal by Christian Garcia Gonzalez, Andorra U21. England U21 7, Andorra U21 0.

Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

Goal!

Goal! England U21 6, Andorra U21 0. Reiss Nelson (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Phil Foden with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Sandro replaces Albert Reyes.

Offside, England U21. Dominic Solanke tries a through ball, but Ryan Sessegnon is caught offside.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aleix Viladot.

Attempt saved. Alexandre Martinez (Andorra U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Claudi Bové.

Offside, England U21. Tom Davies tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker-Peters is caught offside.

Foul by Ryan Sessegnon (England U21).

Alexandre Martinez (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Phil Foden.

Phil Foden (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Albert Reyes (Andorra U21).

Goal!

Goal! England U21 5, Andorra U21 0. Dominic Solanke (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

Reiss Nelson (England U21) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Joan Pijuan replaces Albert Alavedra because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Albert Alavedra (Andorra U21) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Lewis Cook (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reiss Nelson.

Booking

Lewis Cook (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Lewis Cook (England U21).

Jordi Aláez (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Jay Dasilva replaces Jonjoe Kenny.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Dominic Solanke replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Substitution

Substitution, England U21. Reiss Nelson replaces Ademola Lookman.

Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a set piece situation.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Christian Garcia Gonzalez (Andorra U21).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo replaces Ricard Fernandez.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ademola Lookman following a corner.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Francisco Pomares.

Attempt missed. Jonjoe Kenny (England U21) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon with a cross following a corner.

Corner, England U21. Conceded by Albert Alavedra.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Claudi Bové (Andorra U21) because of an injury.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th October 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2187102432122
2Croatia U2186112552019
3Belarus U2194231112-114
4Czech Rep U2194141315-213
5Moldova U219216822-147
6San Marino U219009125-240

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2198012481624
2Northern Ireland U2195221411317
3Slovakia U2185031517-215
4Iceland U2193241412211
5Albania U219135715-86
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2186112671919
2Poland U2185301881018
3Finland U2182331217-59
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U218116314-114

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2197202141723
2Ukraine U218422158714
3Scotland U218422128414
4Netherlands U218332156912
5Latvia U218035515-103
6Andorra U219027128-272

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2186112962319
2Norway U2184221310314
3R. of Ireland U2194231213-114
4Kosovo U21933399012
5Israel U2193241418-411
6Azerbaijan U219027526-212

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2197202051523
2Sweden U2196211951420
3Turkey U219423129314
4Hungary U2183231010011
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2188002351824
2Austria U2186022251718
3Russia U218512189916
4Armenia U219225916-78
5Macedonia U2181161018-84
6Gibraltar U219108130-293

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2196122992019
2Romania U218530134918
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2196032271518
4Wales U218314811-310
5Switzerland U2193151015-510
6Liechtenstein U219009238-360

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2199002351827
2Slovenia U2184221210214
3Kazakhstan U2192431213-110
4Bulgaria U2182339909
5Montenegro U218125714-75
6Luxembourg U218116618-124
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport