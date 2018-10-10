Republic aiming for positive finish to Under-21 qualifying campaign

Ronan Curtis trained with the Republic of Ireland senior squad before their recent friendly in Poland

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis is available for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s' final European Championship qualifiers against Israel and Germany.

The former Derry City striker had been on stand-by for the senior squad's Nations League double header against Denmark and Wales on 13 and 16 October.

Curtis has been released to the Under-21's as they seek to reach the European Championships for the first time.

The Republic are third in Group Five - five points behind leaders Germany.

European Under-21 qualifying tables

Noel King's side are level on 14 points with second-place Norway but their heavy 6-0 defeat by Germany in Dublin last month has left them with an inferior goal difference in the three-way battle for the top two places in the standings.

Germany can secure the top spot with a win against Norway on Friday, the day after the Republic's match against Israel in Akko.

A repeat of the Republic's 4-0 victory over Israel in Dublin last year would leave King's side in contention for at least a runners up finish when they end their qualifying campaign against Germany at Heidenheim on Tuesday, 16 October.

"To go into the final two games of the campaign with a chance of qualifying is a great achievement by the group," said King.

"We were obviously disappointed with the defeat against Germany last time out but we'll all learn from that and look to claim two positive results."

The inclusion of Curtis, who has scored six goals in 11 appearances for Portsmouth this season, is a boost for the Republic, who have also recalled defender Ryan Sweeney.

Coventry City winger Jordan Shipley could also make his Under-21 debut after earning a first call up to the squad.

The 12-team finals tournament will be staged in June 2019, with Spain, France and hosts Italy assured of their places.