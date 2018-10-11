Romania U21 v Wales U21 (Fri)

Rob Page has also managed Port Vale and Northampton Town

Euro 2019 qualifier: Romania Under-21 v Wales Under-21 Venue: Stadionul Dr Constantin Radulescu, Cluj-Napoca Date: Friday, 12 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Manager Rob Page wants his Wales Under-21 side to finish their Euro 2019 qualifying campaign "on a high."

Wales cannot qualify for next summer's finals following a 2-0 defeat by Portugal in Bangor last month.

Page's side conclude their campaign against Romania away on Friday before hosting Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade next Tuesday.

"We're not going into the two games with the negativity that we can't qualify," Page said.

"There's been far more positives than negatives in the whole campaign.

"We want to finish on a high and finish as far up the group as we can."

Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon was included in Page's original squad but the 20-year-old was subsequently called up to the senior squad to replace Paul Dummett.

Rodon as well as forward George Thomas are the latest players to be promoted to the senior squad.

David Brooks, Harry Wilson, Chris Mepham and Tyler Roberts are among the players who are now part of Ryan Giggs' squad who featured for the Under-21 side earlier in the campaign.

Liverpool's Ben Woodburn and Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu are also still eligible for the Under-21s and despite being without so many players, Page is pleased so many have made the step up.

"If you were to write down the list of players who could have still played throughout this campaign for the U21s then you wouldn't have a bad team," the former Watford and Sheffield United defender said.

"That's no disrespect to the players that we've had but some of them are Under-19s that we've had to promote and half the team I've got at the minute can still play next year in another campaign for the Under21s.

"It bodes well for the next campaign."

Wales, who are fourth in Group 8 and cannot qualify for the Euro 2019 finals, face joint group leaders Romania in Cluj-Napoca on Friday.

Page's side drew 0-0 against them in November 2017 in a game which saw the Romanians end the game with nine men.