Belgium v Netherlands
Line-ups
Belgium
- 12Mignolet
- 2Alderweireld
- 20Boyata
- 5Denayer
- 21Castagne
- 8Tielemans
- 6Witsel
- 22Chadli
- 9LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 45'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forPraetat 45'minutes
- 10E HazardSubstituted forT Hazardat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Courtois
- 3Mechele
- 4Kompany
- 7Vanaken
- 11Carrasco
- 13Casteels
- 15Meunier
- 16T Hazard
- 18Kabasele
- 19Praet
- 23Batshuayi
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forHateboerat 45'minutes
- 3de LigtSubstituted forRosarioat 45'minutes
- 4de Vrij
- 5Aké
- 11Danjuma Groeneveld
- 7van de Beek
- 6Blind
- 8Strootman
- 9Promes
- 10Depay
Substitutes
- 12Hateboer
- 13Zoet
- 14de Jong
- 15van Aanholt
- 16de Roon
- 17Rosario
- 18Wijnaldum
- 19de Jong
- 20Bergwijn
- 21Vilhena
- 22Babel
- 23Bizot
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Dennis Praet replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Thorgan Hazard replaces Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Second Half
Second Half begins Belgium 1, Netherlands 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Hans Hateboer replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Pablo Rosario replaces Matthijs de Ligt.
Half Time
First Half ends, Belgium 1, Netherlands 1.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Donny van de Beek (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nacer Chadli (Belgium).
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Quincy Promes (Netherlands).
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Denzel Dumfries.
Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Netherlands).
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Netherlands 1. Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Dedryck Boyata (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toby Alderweireld following a corner.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
Offside, Netherlands. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld is caught offside.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Quincy Promes (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Foul by Eden Hazard (Belgium).
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Timothy Castagne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Daley Blind (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).