International Friendlies
Denmark1Austria0

Denmark v Austria

Line-ups

Denmark

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Ankersen
  • 4KjaerSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 61'minutes
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 5Knudsen
  • 6ChristensenSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
  • 20PoulsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
  • 18Lerager
  • 15Højbjerg
  • 23Sisto
  • 9DolbergSubstituted forGytkjærat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Christiansen
  • 10Gytkjær
  • 11Braithwaite
  • 12Jensen
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Dalsgaard
  • 16Lössl
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 21Zohore
  • 22Rönnow

Austria

  • 12Strebinger
  • 3Dragovic
  • 15PrödlSubstituted forJankoat 71'minutes
  • 4HintereggerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forWimmerat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 22Lazaro
  • 18SchöpfSubstituted forHierländerat 71'minutes
  • 23SchlagerSubstituted forIlsankerat 37'minutes
  • 2Ulmer
  • 9SabitzerSubstituted forKainzat 45'minutes
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 10SchaubSubstituted forTraunerat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lindner
  • 5Wimmer
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 13Stankovic
  • 14Hierländer
  • 16Zulj
  • 17Kainz
  • 20Potzmann
  • 21Janko
  • 24Trauner

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Zanka (Denmark).

Marc Janko (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Janko (Austria).

Jonas Knudsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Hierländer (Austria).

Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).

Stefan Hierländer (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Austria. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.

Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).

Valentino Lazaro (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Florian Kainz (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Peter Ankersen.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria. Gernot Trauner replaces Louis Schaub.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.

Corner, Austria. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.

Attempt blocked. Marc Janko (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.

Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Schaub.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria. Marc Janko replaces Sebastian Prödl.

Substitution

Substitution, Austria. Stefan Hierländer replaces Alessandro Schöpf.

Foul by Mike Jensen (Denmark).

Florian Kainz (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Pione Sisto (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).

Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (Austria) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.

Foul by Christian Gytkjær (Denmark).

Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Mike Jensen replaces Andreas Christensen.

Offside, Austria. Kevin Wimmer tries a through ball, but Louis Schaub is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Denmark. Zanka replaces Simon Kjaer.

Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen with a cross.

Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Ankersen.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).

Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gytkjær with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Kevin Wimmer (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tuesday 16th October 2018

