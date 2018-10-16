Foul by Zanka (Denmark).
Denmark v Austria
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Denmark
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Ankersen
- 4KjaerSubstituted forM Jorgensenat 61'minutes
- 3Vestergaard
- 5Knudsen
- 6ChristensenSubstituted forJensenat 63'minutes
- 20PoulsenSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
- 18Lerager
- 15Højbjerg
- 23Sisto
- 9DolbergSubstituted forGytkjærat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Christiansen
- 10Gytkjær
- 11Braithwaite
- 12Jensen
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Dalsgaard
- 16Lössl
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 21Zohore
- 22Rönnow
Austria
- 12Strebinger
- 3Dragovic
- 15PrödlSubstituted forJankoat 71'minutes
- 4HintereggerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forWimmerat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 22Lazaro
- 18SchöpfSubstituted forHierländerat 71'minutes
- 23SchlagerSubstituted forIlsankerat 37'minutes
- 2Ulmer
- 9SabitzerSubstituted forKainzat 45'minutes
- 19Burgstaller
- 10SchaubSubstituted forTraunerat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindner
- 5Wimmer
- 6Ilsanker
- 13Stankovic
- 14Hierländer
- 16Zulj
- 17Kainz
- 20Potzmann
- 21Janko
- 24Trauner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Marc Janko (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Jannik Vestergaard (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Janko (Austria).
Jonas Knudsen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Hierländer (Austria).
Foul by Jonas Knudsen (Denmark).
Stefan Hierländer (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Austria. Florian Kainz tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark).
Valentino Lazaro (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Florian Kainz (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Peter Ankersen.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Jonas Knudsen.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Gernot Trauner replaces Louis Schaub.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Corner, Austria. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.
Attempt blocked. Marc Janko (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Attempt saved. Florian Kainz (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Schaub.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Marc Janko replaces Sebastian Prödl.
Substitution
Substitution, Austria. Stefan Hierländer replaces Alessandro Schöpf.
Foul by Mike Jensen (Denmark).
Florian Kainz (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pione Sisto (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Austria).
Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (Austria) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.
Foul by Christian Gytkjær (Denmark).
Aleksandar Dragovic (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Mike Jensen replaces Andreas Christensen.
Offside, Austria. Kevin Wimmer tries a through ball, but Louis Schaub is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Denmark. Zanka replaces Simon Kjaer.
Attempt missed. Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jonas Knudsen with a cross.
Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Ankersen.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (Austria).
Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gytkjær with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Kevin Wimmer (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christian Gytkjær (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.