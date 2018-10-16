Second Half begins Sweden 0, Slovakia 0.
Sweden v Slovakia
Line-ups
Sweden
- 12JohnssonSubstituted forNordfeldtat 45'minutes
- 16Krafth
- 18Jansson
- 4Granqvist
- 5Olsson
- 21Durmaz
- 14Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 15Hiljemark
- 25Andersson
- 11Guidetti
Substitutes
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Larsson
- 9Berg
- 13Svensson
- 17Claesson
- 19Rohdén
- 23Nordfeldt
- 24Peterson
- 26Papagiannopoulos
Slovakia
- 1Dubravka
- 18SaboBooked at 36mins
- 14Skriniar
- 3Skrtel
- 16Hancko
- 19Kucka
- 22Lobotka
- 10Rusnák
- 17Hamsik
- 20Mak
- 11Nemec
Substitutes
- 2Pekarík
- 4Satka
- 5Gyömbér
- 6Gregus
- 7Weiss
- 8Duda
- 9Bero
- 12Sulla
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15Hubocan
- 21Mráz
- 23Jakubech
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Sweden. Kristoffer Nordfeldt replaces Karl-Johan Johnsson.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sweden 0, Slovakia 0.
Erik Sabo (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Guidetti (Sweden).
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Guidetti.
Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).
Attempt missed. David Hancko (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marek Hamsik with a cross.
Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).
Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).
Oscar Hiljemark (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Robert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.
Booking
Erik Sabo (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erik Sabo (Slovakia).
Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik following a set piece situation.
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Andersson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Sebastian Andersson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.
Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Mak.
Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).
Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).
Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Adam Nemec.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Mak with a headed pass.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Martin Olsson.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Oscar Hiljemark.
Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).
Attempt missed. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák with a cross.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.