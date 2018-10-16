International Friendlies
Sweden0Slovakia0

Sweden v Slovakia

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 12JohnssonSubstituted forNordfeldtat 45'minutes
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Jansson
  • 4Granqvist
  • 5Olsson
  • 21Durmaz
  • 14Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 15Hiljemark
  • 25Andersson
  • 11Guidetti

Substitutes

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 9Berg
  • 13Svensson
  • 17Claesson
  • 19Rohdén
  • 23Nordfeldt
  • 24Peterson
  • 26Papagiannopoulos

Slovakia

  • 1Dubravka
  • 18SaboBooked at 36mins
  • 14Skriniar
  • 3Skrtel
  • 16Hancko
  • 19Kucka
  • 22Lobotka
  • 10Rusnák
  • 17Hamsik
  • 20Mak
  • 11Nemec

Substitutes

  • 2Pekarík
  • 4Satka
  • 5Gyömbér
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Weiss
  • 8Duda
  • 9Bero
  • 12Sulla
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15Hubocan
  • 21Mráz
  • 23Jakubech

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Sweden 0, Slovakia 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Kristoffer Nordfeldt replaces Karl-Johan Johnsson.

Half Time

First Half ends, Sweden 0, Slovakia 0.

Erik Sabo (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Guidetti (Sweden).

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Guidetti.

Adam Nemec (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).

Attempt missed. David Hancko (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marek Hamsik with a cross.

Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).

Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).

Oscar Hiljemark (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Robert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albert Rusnák.

Booking

Erik Sabo (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Erik Sabo (Slovakia).

Jimmy Durmaz (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marek Hamsik following a set piece situation.

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sebastian Andersson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Sebastian Andersson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.

Attempt saved. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Mak.

Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sweden).

Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).

Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Albert Rusnák (Slovakia) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Adam Nemec.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Mak with a headed pass.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Martin Olsson.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Oscar Hiljemark.

Attempt blocked. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Robert Mak (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Adam Nemec (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Albert Rusnák with a cross.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Pontus Jansson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oscar Hiljemark with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tuesday 16th October 2018

