Rep of Ireland v N Ireland: both teams 'desperate' to win in Dublin

Steven Davis says Northern Ireland's recent results have been a fair reflection of their displays

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Steven Davis insists Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will both be "desperate" to win Thursday night's friendly match in Dublin.

The Northern Ireland captain says both sides' recent struggles ensure the game will not be a meaningless friendly.

"There's going to be an edge. The players are very familiar with each other," added the Southampton player.

"With the way results have been for both teams in recent times, it's an important game for both teams."

Northern Ireland have lost twice against Bosnia-Herzegovina - either side of a defeat by Austria - in their inaugural Nations League campaign.

However, Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland side have received much less criticism for their efforts than has been heaped on Republic boss Martin O'Neill for his misfiring team's displays in the competition.

The Republic manager captained Northern Ireland at the 1982 World Cup finals and won 64 caps for his country.

NI six away games without a goal

Northern Ireland hit the woodwork three times in last month's 2-0 defeat in Sarajevo - three days after Will Grigg struck a post in the closing stages of the 1-0 reverse in Vienna.

The two defeats extended Northern Ireland's goalless run in away games to six, which equals the country's previous most barren run on the road stretching back to 2003.

The Republic's Nations League opener saw a 4-1 hammering by Wales in Cardiff and while the Irish held Denmark to a goalless draw in Dublin, a Welsh side minus Gareth Bale then secured a 1-0 success at the Aviva Stadium.

Martin O'Neill's side conclude their Nations League campaign against Denmark in Aarhus on Monday, when even victory may not prove enough to prevent relegation to the third-tier C groups.

Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign finishes with Sunday's home game against Austria and skipper Davis says the team must start turning good performances into positive results.

"It's really important over the next two games that we get back to getting results out of the games. Certainly our performances have deserved more up to this point," he said.

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland both look set for relegation in the Nations League

Dublin game 'as important as Austria match'

Michael O'Neill says he views Thursday's friendly as "just as important as the Austria game".

"For me, this is a double-header. We play it like a double-header and that's experience the players need to get," added the Northern Ireland boss.

While O'Neill has included seven under-21 players in his extended 29-man Northern Ireland squad, he seems likely to opt largely for experience at the Aviva Stadium.

The visiting manager is mulling over whether to recall Gareth McAuley after the centre-back got his first significant first team action for Rangers at the weekend, since his arrival at Ibrox in September.

"Ideally, you would have wanted him to have played more but having watched him train, Gareth looks ready to play."

NI boss says no rancour with Republic counterpart

Amid Northern Ireland's ongoing battle to convince players not to opt for the Republic, Michael O'Neill played down suggestions of rancour with his counterpart.

"There are no issues. We both do the job that we do," added the Northern Ireland boss, who said that he was looking forward to Wednesday evening's dinner in Dublin with the Republic of Ireland management and other officials.

Burnley's Drogheda-born defender Jimmy Dunne, now on loan at Hearts, held discussions with both managers before being capped by the Republic's Under-21s last month.

The 21-year-old was then named in the Republic's provisional squad for the Northern Ireland and Denmark games, but was cut from the final squad.

Michael O'Neill believes Dunne is now committed to the Republic but did hint that he was unhappy at Dundalk player Michael Duffy's not contacting him personally about his impending switch of allegiance to Martin O'Neill's squad.

"Michael has played for us at under-19 and under-21 level over a dozen times," added the Northern Ireland manager.

"Over two years ago he was picked as part of our squad for the Czech Republic game. I'm hoping Michael picks up the phone and lets me know his decision because he hasn't done that yet," continued the Northern Ireland boss, who added that the midfielder "wouldn't be a massive loss" to his squad.

The Republic of Ireland hammered an under-strength Northern Ireland 5-0 in Dublin in May 2011

Head-to-head history

This is the 11th time the sides have met in an international fixture, or 12th if you include the behind-closed-door friendly in Dublin in June 2015 ahead of Euro 2016 qualifiers.

That game ended in a goalless draw, which was the same scoreline when the neighbours first played each other in front of 46,000 at Lansdowne Road in a Euro 1980 qualifier in September 1978.

The Republic have beaten Northern Ireland four times, including the 5-0 Nations Cup home victory in the last official meeting in May 2011, with Northern Ireland having won twice.

The highest-profile encounter came 25 years ago, when a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park secured Jack Charlton's Republic team qualification for the 1994 World Cup in the USA.