Substitution, Russia. Ruslan Kambolov replaces Daler Kuzyaev.
Germany v Russia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4Ginter
- 15Süle
- 16RüdigerSubstituted forTahat 61'minutes
- 2Kehrer
- 18Kimmich
- 23HavertzSubstituted forRudyat 65'minutes
- 3HectorSubstituted forSchulzat 70'minutes
- 20Gnabry
- 9WernerSubstituted forBrandtat 65'minutes
- 19Sané
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 6Goretzka
- 10Brandt
- 11Reus
- 12Leno
- 13Müller
- 14Schulz
- 17Tah
- 21Rudy
- 22Trapp
Russia
- 12Lunev
- 24Nababkin
- 3Neustädter
- 14Dzhikiya
- 4Rausch
- 20Ionov
- 8Gazinskiy
- 7KuzyaevSubstituted forKambolovat 71'minutes
- 21ErokhinBooked at 64mins
- 15Al MiranchukSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 61'minutes
- 26da Silva FerreiraSubstituted forZabolotnyat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 5Semenov
- 9Zabolotny
- 10Kambolov
- 13Kudryashov
- 16Shunin
- 18An Miranchuk
- 19Sorokin
- 23Poloz
- 25Chalov
- 28Mogilevets
- 29Ignatjev
- Referee:
- Sandro Schärer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Nico Schulz replaces Jonas Hector because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Sebastian Rudy replaces Kai Havertz.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Timo Werner.
Delay in match Jonas Hector (Germany) because of an injury.
Booking
Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonas Hector (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia).
Foul by Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia).
Manuel Neuer (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Joshua Kimmich.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Anton Zabolotny (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Miranchuk replaces Aleksey Miranchuk.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Jonathan Tah replaces Antonio Rüdiger.
Substitution
Substitution, Russia. Anton Zabolotny replaces Ari.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Matthias Ginter.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Germany).
Aleksey Ionov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia).
Attempt missed. Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Ionov (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.
Second Half
Second Half begins Germany 3, Russia 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Germany 3, Russia 0.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Kai Havertz (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).
Goal!
Goal! Germany 3, Russia 0. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz with a through ball.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia).
Attempt missed. Ari (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Joshua Kimmich (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ari (Russia).
Attempt missed. Jonas Hector (Germany) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Offside, Germany. Antonio Rüdiger tries a through ball, but Leroy Sané is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Germany 2, Russia 0. Niklas Süle (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.