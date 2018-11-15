International Friendlies
England20:00USA
Venue: Wembley Stadium, England

England v USA

Line-ups

England

  • 1Pickford
  • 2Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Keane
  • 6Dunk
  • 3Chilwell
  • 8Winks
  • 4Delph
  • 7Sancho
  • 11Alli
  • 14Lingard
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 10Rooney
  • 12Kane
  • 13Butland
  • 15Walker
  • 16Henderson
  • 17Sterling
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Rashford
  • 20Stones
  • 21McCarthy
  • 22Dier
  • 23Loftus-Cheek

USA

  • 1Guzan
  • 2Yedlin
  • 3Miazga
  • 6Brooks
  • 19Villafaña
  • 8McKennie
  • 20Trapp
  • 10Pulisic
  • 16Green
  • 11Weah
  • 7Wood

Substitutes

  • 4Adams
  • 5Carter-Vickers
  • 9Delgado
  • 12Horvath
  • 14Lletget
  • 15Saief
  • 18Moore
  • 23Acosta
  • 25Cannon
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th November 2018

Top Stories

Explore the BBC