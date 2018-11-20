Albania v Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales' record breaker Chris Gunter

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Chris Gunter will win a record 93rd Wales cap in Tuesday's friendly in Albania.

Manager Ryan Giggs has confirmed Gunter will start following the withdrawals of injured defenders James Chester and Paul Dummett.

Giggs could make several changes to the side which lost to Denmark in the Nations League on Friday.

Among the new faces in the squad is uncapped Manchester City teenager Rabbi Matondo.

The Liverpool-born, Cardiff-bred winger got his first senior Wales call-up on Sunday.

The 18-year-old is in City's under-23 squad and is yet to feature in the Premier League.

While it is unclear if Matondo will feature in Elbasan, it is expected that Anderlecht defender James Lawrence will win his first cap having been the surprise inclusion in the squad earlier this month.

Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman is another who could make his debut, but Ethan Ampadu is not match fit and has returned to his club side Chelsea.

MATCH PREVIEW

Gunter has spent the majority of his career shunning the limelight, but it is going to be impossible for him not to be the centre of attention in Albania.

The Reading right-back will surpass Neville Southall's previous mark of 92 in Elbasan.

Around 1,500 Wales fans have travelled for this friendly fixture, all making the long trip to pay tribute to a cult hero.

"It will be a special night," said Gunter.

"You never dream of getting as far or getting as many caps as I have.

"It's a journey where there have been ups and downs, but I'll look back when I finish with a massive amount of pride and a huge sense of honour."

Gunter made his debut as a 17-year-old in a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in 2007.

It is a measure of his longevity that a week later Ryan Giggs, now his international manager, made his final appearance for Wales as a player.

Despite his 11 years of dedicated service, however, Gunter has still not scored a goal for Wales.

So if Wales are leading comfortably against Albania and awarded a late penalty, might the 29-year-old be tempted to take it in order to break his duck?

"If there's a penalty and I'm on the pitch then no, I don't think so," said Gunter.

"I wouldn't want to be in the position of missing and having that on my record and people asking me about that.

"It will be a really proud night for me, but in terms of the game, that is the most important. It's not about me and the caps.

"I would never disrespect a fixture. If I'm not in penalties - which I'm certainly not - I would never take one. It's not about me."

Selfless team player

Ever the selfless team player, Gunter is more concerned about Wales producing a strong performance after Friday's home defeat against Denmark which meant they missed out on promotion to the Nations League's top tier.

Giggs may want to experiment with his side, perhaps giving debuts to the likes of defenders James Lawrence and Kieron Freeman.

Wales' captain Ashley Williams will line up alongside Gunter.

"It's an unbelievable achievement. I feel honoured I've been on the journey with him and seen it first-hand," Williams said.

"He's an unbelievable professional. He's mastered his craft and he looks after his body.

"He does everything right, an example to the younger players in the squad.

"He got a lot of these caps consecutively as well so that just goes to show he plays through injury, he's very dedicated to Wales. We all know he loves Wales.

"It's not something to be taken lightly and I don't think it stops here.

"I'd imagine he'll break the 100 cap mark as well. Hopefully we can win, perform well and celebrate with him."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have played Albania twice, winning once and drawing once.

When Wales beat Albania 2-0 in Cardiff in 1994, the goals were scored by current Wales manager Ryan Giggs and his predecessor Chris Coleman.

Albania

Albania have one victory from their past eight matches, scoring only two goals during that time.

They are 60th in the world rankings and are managed by former Italy defender Christian Panucci, who counts Real Madrid, Roma and Chelsea among his former clubs.

Wales

If Andy King plays against Albania, the Leicester City midfielder will win his 50th cap.

Wales have lost four of their eight matches under Giggs, winning three and drawing one.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Albania 1-1 Wales (15 November, 1995)