First Half ends, Italy 0, USA 0.
Italy v USA
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 2De SciglioBooked at 19mins
- 19Bonucci
- 13Acerbi
- 21Emerson
- 18Barella
- 23Sensi
- 6Verratti
- 14Chiesa
- 9Lasagna
- 11Berardi
Substitutes
- 3Mancini
- 4Biraghi
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Pavoletti
- 10Grifo
- 12Cragno
- 15Rugani
- 16Tonali
- 17Kean
- 20Politano
- 22Donnarumma
USA
- 12Horvath
- 5Carter-Vickers
- 21Zimmerman
- 26Long
- 4Adams
- 25CannonBooked at 43mins
- 9Delgado
- 23AcostaBooked at 45mins
- 18MooreBooked at 43mins
- 10Pulisic
- 13Sargent
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 3Miazga
- 7Wood
- 11Weah
- 14Lletget
- 16Green
- 19Villafaña
- 20Trapp
- 27Gall
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Shaquell Moore.
Booking
Kellyn Acosta (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Reggie Cannon (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reggie Cannon (USA).
Booking
Shaquell Moore (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaquell Moore (USA).
Foul by Marco Verratti (Italy).
Shaquell Moore (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Marco Verratti (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Long (USA).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.
Attempt saved. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).
Tyler Adams (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Italy) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Long (USA).
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Italy).
Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Domenico Berardi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Carter-Vickers (USA).
Federico Chiesa (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Long (USA).
Hand ball by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Attempt missed. Emerson (Italy) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.
Francesco Acerbi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Walker Zimmerman (USA).
Booking
Mattia De Sciglio (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mattia De Sciglio (Italy).
Marco Delgado (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Federico Chiesa (Italy).
Shaquell Moore (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Leonardo Bonucci (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Emerson (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Italy).
Marco Delgado (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.