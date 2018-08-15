Molde v Hibernian (agg 0-0) (Thu)

Goalkeeper Adam Bogdan training at the Aker Stadium in Molde

BBC coverage

Hibernian goalkeeper Adam Bogdan will return for Thursday's Europa League qualifier away to Molde.

The on-loan Liverpool player missed the 0-0 first leg in Edinburgh and Sunday's draw at St Johnstone with a hip injury.

Defender Darren McGregor is unlikely to risk a knee injury on the artificial surface at the Aker Stadium.

Winger Daryl Horgan is not registered, having signed after the first leg, while loan recruit Thomas Agyepong is still awaiting a visa.

Ross Laidlaw will drop to the bench after deputising for Bogdan.

Molde striker Erling Braut Haland is available to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after missing the trip to Easter Road for a medical and talks over a proposed move to RB Salzburg.

The teenager was on target on Sunday as Molde humbled Eliteserien leaders Brann 5-1.

Molde are fourth in the table after 18 matches, with Hibs just two games into the new Premiership campaign.

Hibs beat Greek side Asteras Tripolis in the second round of qualifying after an opening success against Runavik of the Faroe Islands.

Glenavon were Molde's first round victims before Laci of Albania were brushed aside.