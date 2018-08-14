NK Maribor v Rangers: Jack, Coulibaly & Arfield expected to be fit

Ryan Jack (centre) has been highly praised this season by Steven Gerrard

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ryan Jack could return to the Rangers team for Thursday's Europa League meeting with Maribor in Slovenia after missing the past two games.

And fellow midfielders Lassana Coulibaly and Scott Arfield are expected to be passed fit.

Steven Gerrard's side lead the Europa League third qualifying round tie 3-1.

Jack is back in full training while Arfield was rested for Sunday's win over St Mirren, a match in which Coulibaly limped off near the end.

"Lassana has recovered quite well and we don't think it is a big issue," Gerrard told Rangers' website. "We think it is more down to maybe fatigue.

"It is a big game Thursday and we will have to wait and see what he is like in the next 48 hours before we make a decision on him."

Jack missed the first leg against Maribor and Sunday's domestic game with concussion.

"Ryan is back in full training, so assuming he gets through today and tomorrow, he will be available for selection," Gerrard said.

"It could be a huge boost because I think he is in great form and I think he has played a very important role for us so far."

Arfield, who has missed Rangers' two Europa League away ties this season, was left out against St Mirren as a precaution.

"He had two or three weeks out with his knee and then he came back and played two full games - one of them was with 10 men against Aberdeen," Gerrard added.

"We had to protect him at the weekend, so the idea was just to rest him; he had a little bit of a small issue but nothing major."