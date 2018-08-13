Dedryck Boyata: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers not drawn on defender's future

Dedryck Boyata has not played for Celtic since last season

Champions League qualifying: AEK Athens v Celtic Venue: Olympic Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 14 August Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to say whether Dedryck Boyata has played his last game for Celtic.

The Belgium international, 27, did not travel with his team-mates to Greece for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens.

That followed comments from Boyata's agent stating Celtic had blocked a potential transfer.

Rodgers said it was "sad" the defender did not make the trip but insisted the matter will be dealt with internally.

Boyata has won three league titles and three domestic cups since joining Celtic under Rodgers' predecessor Ronny Deila in 2015 and has won 10 international caps, including three appearances at this year's World Cup.

Celtic are tied 1-1 with AEK going into Tuesday's second leg, with a Champions League play-off place the prize for the winner.