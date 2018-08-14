Champions League: Teen Carly Girasoli praised for role in Glasgow City progress

Carly Girasoli (left) was a rock in defence as Glasgow City beat GKS Gornik Leczna

Boss Scott Booth praised 16-year-old Carly Girasoli for the way she handled the pressure as Glasgow City reached the last 32 of the Champions League.

Girasoli was a stand-out in defence as City beat Polish champions Gornik Leczna 2-0 on Monday.

City topped the group on their head-to-head record to reach the knockout stage for the eighth year running.

"To be able to go in and defend like she did, she's definitely one for the future, that's for sure," Booth said.

City needed to win by a scoreline other than 1-0 to finish first in their section and, after Jo Love's first-half goal, Sam Kerr volleyed in a late winner.

The Scottish champions will be seeded for Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland, meaning they also have the advantage of the second leg being at home.

Scotland Under-16s cap Girasoli - who only turned 16 in April - was assured in defence as City kept the Poles at bay.

"Carly just keeps doing it," head coach Booth said. "I wouldn't say she keeps surprising anyone because we all know how good she is.

"She's played some big games now, but not in a game like that against the pace and the opposition - and in what was a must-win game for us too."

It was Booth's 100th game in charge of City after joining them in 2015 and he says it was one of their best European performances.

"We had a fantastic performance against Kazygurt [losing on away goals last season], but it was a near miss," the former Aberdeen, Borussia Dortmund and Scotland striker said.

"We've had previous games in the Champions League where they were big games and good games, but it's nice to win such a huge match for the club.

"I didn't know it was my 100th, but it's just great for the club to have something else to look forward to. It's exactly what the players need and want right now."

Goalscorer Kerr, 19, said the winning goal was up there as "one of the best moments of my career".

"It feels amazing," she told BBC Scotland. "We've worked so hard over the last week or so, I think we fully deserved it. We gave it everything we had."