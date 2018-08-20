Rotherham United v Hull City

Hull boss Nigel Adkins was the first person to aid Stephen Kingsley after his clash of heads against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could pick the same squad that lost 2-0 to Leeds for the Championship visit of Hull.

Ryan Manning could come into midfield while Kyle Vassell and David Ball may come into the attack.

Under-pressure Hull will be without Stephen Kingsley (concussion) as they look to avoid their worst start to a season for 12 years.

Joe Toral could replace Kingsley while Reece Burke (muscle) and Dan Batty should be fit.

Match facts