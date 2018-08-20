Rotherham United v Hull City
Rotherham boss Paul Warne could pick the same squad that lost 2-0 to Leeds for the Championship visit of Hull.
Ryan Manning could come into midfield while Kyle Vassell and David Ball may come into the attack.
Under-pressure Hull will be without Stephen Kingsley (concussion) as they look to avoid their worst start to a season for 12 years.
Joe Toral could replace Kingsley while Reece Burke (muscle) and Dan Batty should be fit.
Match facts
- Rotherham have won six of their last seven home league meetings with Hull (D1), winning most recently in December 2015.
- Hull's last away league win at Rotherham came in February 1993, with Gary Lund scoring the winner at Millmoor.
- Rotherham have won each of their last six home matches in all competitions, their best run since winning 10 in a row between January and April 2001.
- Nigel Adkins has a 100% win record against Rotherham, winning all four matches against them in all competitions (three with Scunthorpe, one with Reading).
- Rotherham lost 0-2 at Elland Road against Leeds United last time out, while they haven't lost consecutive games in league competition since March (defeats against Rochdale and MK Dons in League One).
- Hull have failed to win any of their first league three matches of this season, the first time they've failed to do so since 2006-07.