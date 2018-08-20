Swansea City v Leeds United
Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt remains sidelined with a groin injury so Erwin Mulder will continue to deputise in goal.
Boss Graham Potter has no new injury or suspension concerns.
Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, who came on as a late sub against Rotherham on Saturday, is out with a back injury.
Boss Marcelo Bielsa could name an unchanged XI as his side look to continue their 100% start.
Match facts
- Swansea and Leeds have not met since the 2010-11 season - their last meeting ended in a 3-0 victory for Swansea at Liberty Stadium in February 2011.
- Leeds' last away win at Swansea came in April 1964, during a season when Leeds won promotion to the top flight - two goals from Alan Peacock and one from Johnny Giles secured a 3-0 win for the Whites at Vetch Field.
- Swansea are looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets since December 2015.
- Leeds have won one of their last 11 away matches in all competitions on a Tuesday (D3 L7), a 2-1 win at Burton Albion on Boxing Day last year.
- Leeds have won their opening first four matches of the 2018-19 season in all competitions - they have only won their opening five matches in a season on three previous occasions (1970-71, 1973-74 and 2009-10).
- Swansea won their opening home game of the season, beating Preston North End 1-0 - they have not won consecutive home league games without conceding since May 2017 (2-0 v Stoke City and 1-0 v Everton).