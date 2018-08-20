Swansea City v Leeds United

From the section

Erwin Mulder joined Swansea from Heerenveen in July 2017

Swansea goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt remains sidelined with a groin injury so Erwin Mulder will continue to deputise in goal.

Boss Graham Potter has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson, who came on as a late sub against Rotherham on Saturday, is out with a back injury.

Boss Marcelo Bielsa could name an unchanged XI as his side look to continue their 100% start.

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea City boss Graham Potter on facing Marcelo Bielsa at the Liberty Stadium

