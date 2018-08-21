Newport County v Notts County

Newport skipper Andrew Crofts says he has not given up on returning to the Wales set-up

Captain Andrew Crofts could return to the Newport County line-up for the visit of Notts County to Rodney Parade.

Crofts has been absent with a toe injury. Mark O'Brien is also now back after recovering from injury.

However, Robbie Willmott is out and defender David Pipe remains a doubt.

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan could recall Jon Stead and Matt Tootle after a 4-0 humbling at home to Yeovil on Friday. Notts have collected only one point so far this term in League Two.