League Two
Newport19:45Notts County
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Notts County

Andrew Crofts
Newport skipper Andrew Crofts says he has not given up on returning to the Wales set-up

Captain Andrew Crofts could return to the Newport County line-up for the visit of Notts County to Rodney Parade.

Crofts has been absent with a toe injury. Mark O'Brien is also now back after recovering from injury.

However, Robbie Willmott is out and defender David Pipe remains a doubt.

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan could recall Jon Stead and Matt Tootle after a 4-0 humbling at home to Yeovil on Friday. Notts have collected only one point so far this term in League Two.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 21st August 2018

  • NewportNewport County19:45Notts CountyNotts County
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45ExeterExeter City
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45Port ValePort Vale
  • ColchesterColchester United19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:45SwindonSwindon Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45StevenageStevenage
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45BuryBury
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
  • YeovilYeovil Town19:45OldhamOldham Athletic

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter32106247
2Lincoln City32106247
3Stevenage32106337
4MK Dons32103127
5Port Vale32014226
6Swindon320178-16
7Forest Green31206335
8Mansfield31206335
9Colchester31203125
10Crewe31116154
11Yeovil31116334
12Oldham31115414
13Tranmere31115504
14Bury31112204
15Carlisle311145-14
16Grimsby311145-14
17Cambridge311157-24
18Newport311124-24
19Crawley310224-23
20Northampton302145-12
21Notts County301227-51
22Cheltenham300303-30
23Macclesfield300338-50
24Morecambe300309-90
View full League Two table

Top Stories