Cristiano Ronaldo and England duo among contenders for Uefa goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Real Madrid against Juventus in last season's Champions League

England internationals Lucy Bronze and Elliot Embleton have been nominated for Uefa's goal of the season award, along with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's nomination is his overhead kick for former club Real Madrid against new employers Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Bronze's selected effort is a volley for Lyon against Manchester City.

Embleton's strike came in a European Under-19 Championship group-stage victory over Turkey.

They are part of a shortlist of 11 goals, one from each of Uefa's main competitions over the past 12 months.

A goal from Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen in Denmark's World Cup play-off win over Republic of Ireland is also nominated.

Ronaldo's goal has been chosen ahead of Real forward Gareth Bale's spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final win over Liverpool.