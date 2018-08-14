Hibs' Martin Boyle undaunted by Molde form before Europa League decider

Martin Boyle's Hibs drew 0-0 with Molde last week

Winger Martin Boyle is not daunted by Molde's 5-1 weekend hammering of Norwegian league leaders Brann, saying Hibernian will provide a stiffer test.

Hibs travel to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday with the tie poised at 0-0.

"It is a brilliant result for them," Boyle, 25, said of the win over Brann.

"But this is a European game and I'm sure it'll be much more challenging for them."

It was Molde's second 5-1 home win in succession after a similar dismantling of Valerenga and they have now scored 16 goals in their past four games at Aker Stadion.

And the latest victory takes the fourth-placed side to within five points of Saturday's visitors after 18 games.

"Molde are a big, physical side, they are good with the ball, their midfield rotate well and they caused us a few problems," Boyle told BBC Scotland.

"Nobody stands still. They are always looking to get on the ball. That's quite challenging and we need to be switched on at all times.

"If we can get the ball down and hurt them in wide areas, hopefully we can cause them problems."

'It is slightly in our favour'

Hibs have so far beaten Faroe Islands side Runavik and Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis.

"It's getting more challenging," Boyle said when asked how the Europa League tie was balanced. "I would probably say it is 50-50 now.

"It is slightly in our favour because we didn't concede at home. Hopefully, we can go out there and score first.

"But they have home advantage, it will be a hostile environment and they will look to make it difficult for us."

Molde's Erling Braut Haland missed the first leg after his club accepted a bid from Salzburg for the 18-year-old forward but he returned to the starting line-up to score in Sunday's win.

Hibs sold Scotland international John McGinn to Aston Villa before the first leg, but on-loan Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman made his debut against the Norwegians as a second-half replacement.

"The core of the squad's still here," Boyle stressed. "We've lost a few key players, but the gaffer's brought in some good players and hopefully we can produce good performances again."