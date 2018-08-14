Christophe Berra: Hearts lose captain for six months through injury

Christophe Berra was injured in Saturday's win over Celtic

Hearts and Scotland defender Christophe Berra has been ruled out for about six months with a torn hamstring, leaving club boss Craig Levein "gutted".

The 33-year-old Hearts captain picked up the injury in Saturday's 1-0 win over champions Celtic.

But Levein has backed veteran Aaron Hughes to step into the breach.

"The reassuring thing is that, this year, we have squad depth and Aaron Hughes showed his quality when called upon against Celtic," he said.

"So we have options going forward."

