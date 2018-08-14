Callum Lang: Oldham Athletic sign striker on loan from Wigan

Callum Lang began his career at Liverpool as a trainee

Oldham Athletic have signed striker Callum Lang from Championship side Wigan on loan until January after he signed a two-year deal with the Latics.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a first-team league appearance for Wigan, but has played twice in the EFL Cup and once in the EFL Trophy.

Lang arrives at Boundary Park having spent last season on loan at Morecambe.

The forward scored 10 goals for the Shrimps and won the EFL young player of the month award last December.

