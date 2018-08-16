Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt ruled out with groin injury

Kristoffer Nordfeldt joined Swansea from Dutch side Heerenveen in 2015

Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt will miss between two and four weeks because of a groin injury.

The Sweden international, 29, went off injured during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Preston at the Liberty Stadium.

Following a scan, Swansea manager Graham Potter says Nordfeldt should return to action within a month.

Erwin Mulder came off the bench to replace Nordfeldt against Preston.

The Swans face Birmingham City - managed by their former captain and boss Garry Monk - at St Andrew's on Friday with 19-year-old German keeper Steven Benda in line to be among the substitutes.

"Kris' injury is not as bad as we first thought," said Potter.

"He could be out for between two and four weeks, although it may even be less than that. He is itching to get back.

"He is diagnosing himself and saying he is fine, but we need to make sure he recovers the right way.

"It's disappointing for Kris but Erwin came on and did well last weekend."