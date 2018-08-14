Hannah Short: Yeovil Town Ladies re-sign Oxford United defender

Hannah Short (left) in action for Oxford United
Hannah Short (left) was part of the Oxford side to finish eighth in WSL2 last season

Yeovil Town Ladies have re-signed defender Hannah Short from Oxford United for their 2018-19 Women's Super League campaign.

The 25-year-old helped Yeovil win promotion to the top flight during a six-month spell in 2016.

Oxford have been demoted to the third tier this season after choosing not to apply for a Championship licence.

"I have been impressed with everything Yeovil have put in place on the pitch and behind the scenes," Short said.

Meanwhile, England youth international Emily Syme has signed a professional contract with Yeovil on her 18th birthday.

