Celtic v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
MATCH STATS
- In the past 21 meetings between the two sides in the top flight, Celtic have only ever lost once (W18 D2), a 1-0 defeat in October 2014.
- Hamilton have only scored 11 times against Celtic in those previous 21 meetings.
- Celtic have lost three of their past seven Premiership games (W3 D1), as many as their previous 85 combined, although they have not lost back-to-back matches in the top flight since March 2013.
- Hamilton's 1-0 win over Motherwell ended a run of eight away league games without a victory and six straight defeats. They have not won consecutive such matches since November 2017.
- No side has had fewer shots (12) or shots on target (3) in the opening two games of the Premiership season than Hamilton Academical, who have also faced a joint-high 33 shots and outright most 14 shots on target in the competition so far.