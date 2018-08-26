Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Hamilton
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Hamilton Academical

  • In the past 21 meetings between the two sides in the top flight, Celtic have only ever lost once (W18 D2), a 1-0 defeat in October 2014.
  • Hamilton have only scored 11 times against Celtic in those previous 21 meetings.
  • Celtic have lost three of their past seven Premiership games (W3 D1), as many as their previous 85 combined, although they have not lost back-to-back matches in the top flight since March 2013.
  • Hamilton's 1-0 win over Motherwell ended a run of eight away league games without a victory and six straight defeats. They have not won consecutive such matches since November 2017.
  • No side has had fewer shots (12) or shots on target (3) in the opening two games of the Premiership season than Hamilton Academical, who have also faced a joint-high 33 shots and outright most 14 shots on target in the competition so far.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts33006159
2Hibernian31205235
3Aberdeen31203215
4Rangers21103124
5Kilmarnock31112114
6Livingston31113304
7St Johnstone311123-14
8Celtic21013213
9Hamilton210124-23
10St Mirren310225-33
11Dundee300314-30
12Motherwell200204-40
