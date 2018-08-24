Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • Hibernian have won just one of their past 11 home games against Aberdeen in the top flight (D4 L6), although that was their last such match, a 2-0 win in February last season. They had failed to score a single goal in seven straight home league meetings with Aberdeen prior to that victory.
  • Aberdeen have lost only one of their past 11 league games against Hibs (W7 D3), however they are winless and goalless in the last two (D1 L1).
  • Hibs are unbeaten in their past 11 Premiership games at Easter Road, winning nine (D2).
  • Aberdeen are currently unbeaten in seven league games (W4 D3), keeping five clean sheets in the process; the Dons last went on a longer such run in October 2017 (11 matches).
  • Gary Mackay-Steven scored four and assisted the other of Aberdeen's five league goals against Hibernian last season, including a hat-trick in their 4-1 victory in December 2017.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts22005146
2Hibernian21104134
3Rangers21103124
4Kilmarnock21102024
5Aberdeen21102114
6Celtic21013213
7St Mirren210123-13
8Hamilton210124-23
9Livingston201113-21
10St Johnstone201113-21
11Dundee200213-20
12Motherwell200204-40
