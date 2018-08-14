EA Sports Cup: Derry City at home for final against Cobh Ramblers
Derry City have won home advantage for their League Cup final match up against Cobh Ramblers.
The Candystripes will stage the game at the Brandywell following a draw to decide which of the two finalists would play at their home ground.
The match will be held on Sunday, 16 September with kick-off at 16:00 BST.
Derry will be favourites to add to their 10 League Cup titles against a Cobh side that are struggling towards the foot of the First Division table.
Kenny Shiels' side are in fifth place in the Premier Division - 13 places ahead of Cobh in the League of Ireland standings - and they defeated Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne and Finn Harps on their way to next month's final.
Cobh upset defending champions Dundalk in their semi-final after also beating Longford Town, Limerick and Wexford Youths.
Derry's last League Cup final success was in 2011 when they beat Cork City 1-0 at Turners Cross.