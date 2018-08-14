Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Dynamo Kiev1Slavia Prague0

Dynamo Kiev v Slavia Prague

Line-ups

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94Kedziora
  • 26Burda
  • 44Kádár
  • 23Pivaric
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 8Shepelev
  • 19Harmash
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 41Besedin
  • 7Verbic

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 6das Neves Pinheiro
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 18Andrievsky
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 30Shabanov
  • 43Rusyn

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 19Deli
  • 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 18Boril
  • 22Soucek
  • 10HusbauerBooked at 38mins
  • 17Stoch
  • 6Sykora
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 11Tecl

Substitutes

  • 12Zeleny
  • 15Kudela
  • 20Baluta
  • 21Skoda
  • 25Frydrych
  • 28Pokorny
  • 31Kovar
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Dynamo Kyiv 1, Slavia Prague 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dynamo Kyiv 1, Slavia Prague 0.

Booking

Premysl Kovar (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Josef Husbauer (Slavia Prague) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dynamo Kyiv 1, Slavia Prague 0. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories