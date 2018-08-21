Aston Villa v Brentford
Aston Villa will be looking to win their opening two home league games for the first time since 2010-11 when unbeaten Brentford travel to Villa Park on Wednesday.
Villa boss Steve Bruce has no new injury concerns to contend with after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ipswich.
For Brentford, midfielder Josh Clarke could be recalled to the squad.
New arrival Josh Dasilva, however, is not likely to feature after joining the Bees from Arsenal on Tuesday.
Both Brentford and Villa have picked up seven points from their opening three games of the season, with both of the Bees' wins coming at home.
Villa last won their first two matches of a league campaign at home under Kevin MacDonald, who was caretaker manager of the Premier League side before Gerard Houllier's arrival as Martin O'Neill permanent replacement in September 2010.
Match facts
- Aston Villa are winless in their past four Championship matches against Brentford (D2 L2) - their last win in any competition was in an FA Cup tie in February 1953.
- Brentford have never won away from home at Aston Villa in six attempts in all competitions (D4 L2), drawing their last two Championship visits there.
- Including last season's play-offs, Aston Villa have lost just one of their previous 17 league games at Villa Park (W11 D5).
- Brentford have suffered just one defeat in their previous 12 Championship games (W6 D5), scoring at least one goal in 11 of those fixtures.
- Aston Villa have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past five Championship games, their longest such run since August 2017 (a run of seven games conceded in).
- Neal Maupay has been directly involved in six of Brentford's eight goals in the Championship so far this season (three goals and three assists).