Championship
Stoke20:00Wigan
Venue: bet365 Stadium

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Nathan Byrne in action for Wigan
Nathan Byrne was an 89th-minute substitute in Wigan's draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Stoke City could include defender Cuco Martina in their squad for the first time since completing a season-long loan move from Everton on Friday.

Bruno Martins Indi is unlikely to come back from an Achilles injury while Sam Clucas (knee) remains out.

Wigan Athletic full-back Nathan Byrne is set to play more minutes as he steps up his return from a groin problem.

However defender Dan Burn, midfielder Darron Gibson and striker Joe Garner all remain on the sidelines.

Match facts

  • Stoke City are winless in eight league encounters with Wigan (D6 L2) since a 2-0 win in May 2009 in a Premier League game.
  • This is the first meeting between Stoke and Wigan outside the top-flight since February 2005, a 1-0 win for Stoke via a Gifton Noel-Williams winner.
  • Gary Rowett is unbeaten in three previous matches against Wigan in all competitions (W2 D1), facing three different managers in those games (Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay and Gary Caldwell).
  • Rowett and Paul Cook faced four times in League Two in 2012-13 and 2013-14 when they were in charge of Burton Albion and Chesterfield respectively; Cook won two games to Rowett's one, with one draw.
  • Stoke are looking for their first home league win since January (2-0 v Huddersfield), having failed to earn the three points in each of their eight games since (D4 L4).
  • Wigan have won four of their last five away league matches on a Wednesday (L1), including each of the last three without conceding a goal.

Wednesday 22nd August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough431082610
2Leeds33009279
3West Brom421113767
4Brentford32108267
5Aston Villa32107437
6Bolton32105327
7Swansea32103127
8Nottm Forest41305416
9Sheff Utd420257-26
10Millwall31204315
11Blackburn31203215
12Wigan31117704
13Preston31113304
14Derby310247-33
15Rotherham310227-53
16Ipswich302134-12
17Birmingham302123-12
18Stoke302146-22
19Bristol City302135-22
20Norwich301268-21
21Sheff Wed301236-31
22Hull301225-31
23Reading300314-30
24QPR3003210-80
Top Stories

