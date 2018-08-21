Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City

From the section

Yanic Wildschut scored against Reading on Saturday

Yanic Wildschut could start for Bolton against Birmingham after scoring the winner at Reading on Saturday.

Striker Clayton Donaldson could also be involved after recovering from a groin injury, but winger Sammy Ameobi remains a doubt with a hip problem.

Birmingham have no new injury problems but David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.

Craig Gardner completes a three-match ban, meaning younger brother Gary is set to continue in central midfield.

Match facts