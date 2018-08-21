Championship
Bolton20:00Birmingham
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Birmingham City

Yanic Wildschut celebrates scoring for Bolton Wanderers
Yanic Wildschut scored against Reading on Saturday

Yanic Wildschut could start for Bolton against Birmingham after scoring the winner at Reading on Saturday.

Striker Clayton Donaldson could also be involved after recovering from a groin injury, but winger Sammy Ameobi remains a doubt with a hip problem.

Birmingham have no new injury problems but David Davis (ankle) and Isaac Vassell (knee) remain unavailable.

Craig Gardner completes a three-match ban, meaning younger brother Gary is set to continue in central midfield.

Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Match facts

  • Bolton have not scored a single goal in any of their last five league matches against Birmingham (D1 L4).
  • Birmingham have won on each of their last three league visits to Bolton, all by the same score (1-0).
  • Bolton are unbeaten in their last four games in the Championship (W3 D1), their longest run without defeat in the competition since November 2017 (a run of seven games).
  • Birmingham boss Garry Monk's two previous league meetings with Bolton both came last season at the Macron Stadium - he won 3-0 with Middlesbrough in September and 1-0 with Birmingham in April.
  • Bolton have conceded at least two goals in each of their previous four home games in the Championship (10 in total).
  • Two of the three goals Birmingham have conceded in the Championship this season have been scored in the final 10 minutes of play (83rd and 90th minute against Norwich).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough431082610
2Leeds33009279
3West Brom421113767
4Brentford32108267
5Aston Villa32107437
6Bolton32105327
7Swansea32103127
8Nottm Forest41305416
9Sheff Utd420257-26
10Millwall31204315
11Blackburn31203215
12Wigan31117704
13Preston31113304
14Derby310247-33
15Rotherham310227-53
16Ipswich302134-12
17Birmingham302123-12
18Stoke302146-22
19Bristol City302135-22
20Norwich301268-21
21Sheff Wed301236-31
22Hull301225-31
23Reading300314-30
24QPR3003210-80
