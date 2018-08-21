Norwich City v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Norwich should have right-back Ivo Pinto and midfielder Todd Cantwell back in their squad after minor injuries.
Norwegian midfielder Alex Tettey suffered cramp after their defeat at Sheffield United but should be fit.
Preston will be without midfielder Paul Gallagher, who serves the first of a three-match ban for a clash with Stoke's Joe Allen on Saturday.
Alex Neil's side are still missing Calum Woods, Sean Maguire (both hamstring) and Billy Bodin (knee).
Match facts
- Norwich have won none of their last four home league meetings with Preston (D3 L1), last beating them at Carrow Road in February 2008 thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Darel Russell.
- The side playing at home between Norwich and Preston hasn't won any of the last six league meetings of this fixture (D3 L3).
- Norwich have lost each of their last two games in the Championship, while they haven't lost three in a row in the competition since November 2017.
- Preston have lost just one of their previous eight games in the Championship (W5 D2), although they haven't won since the opening day of the season (1-0 v QPR).
- Norwich's first three games of the current Championship season have seen a total of 14 goals scored, at an average of 4.7 per game.
- All three of Preston's league goals so far this season have come via set-pieces (two from free-kicks and one from the penalty spot).