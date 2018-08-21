Blackburn Rovers v Reading
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack should recover from a foot injury in time to play in Wednesday's meeting with Reading.
Defender Derrick Williams is still ruled out by his foot injury, meaning Amari'i Bell is set to continue for Rovers at left-back.
On-loan Southampton youngster Josh Sims could make his first Reading start as they seek their first points.
Sone Aluko could be available, as might Mo Barrow after a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Blackburn have only lost one of their nine home league meetings with Reading (W4 D4), though it came in their last meeting, in December 2016.
- Reading have won three of their last four league matches against Blackburn (L1), completing a league double over them in 2016-17.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has never beaten Reading in five previous managerial encounters (D1 L4), all in the second tier.
- Reading have lost each of their last three games in the Championship. They have not lost four in a row since April 2016.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last eight games in the Championship (W4 D4), including each of their opening three of the current campaign (W1 D2).
- Reading have scored just one goal in their last six league games, with that only goal being the opener against Derby in the first game of the season.