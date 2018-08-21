Blackburn Rovers v Reading

Bradley Dack has scored four times for Blackburn this season

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack should recover from a foot injury in time to play in Wednesday's meeting with Reading.

Defender Derrick Williams is still ruled out by his foot injury, meaning Amari'i Bell is set to continue for Rovers at left-back.

On-loan Southampton youngster Josh Sims could make his first Reading start as they seek their first points.

Sone Aluko could be available, as might Mo Barrow after a hamstring injury.

Match facts