Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking for their first win of the season when they play Millwall on Wednesday.

Forward Lucas Joao (groin) and defender Joost van Aken (ankle) will both be absent for Jos Luhukay's side.

Millwall are expected to name the same team which earned them their first win of the season against Derby.

Ryan Tunnicliffe and Shane Ferguson both came off the substitutes' bench against the Rams and will be pushing for a starting place.

