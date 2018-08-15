Scottish Gossip: Lafferty, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Roberts, Man City, Man Utd,, Aberdeen, Dundee, Hamilton

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have reopened transfer talks with Hearts over Kyle Lafferty and are confident the 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker will be on his way to Ibrox in the next 48 hours despite the Tynecastle club holding out for £750,000 after rejecting a bid of £200,000. (Daily Record)

Ross Wilson, the director of football operations at Southampton, says that rebuffing the chance to move to Rangers was one of the most difficult decisions of his career but is impressed by the progress made by Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard and current director of football Mark Allen. (The Herald)

John McGinn admits he had entered a "comfort zone" in Scottish football and the Scotland midfielder insists he joined Aston Villa from Hibernian instead of Celtic because he is ambitious. (Evening Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists that Dedryck Boyata was fit to play in Tuesday's Champions League qualifying loss to AEK Athens and that the Belgium international's absence proved costly as their defence wilted in the heat of the Greek capital. (The Herald)

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is expected to sign a loan deal with Girona after flying to Spain on Tuesday, signalling an end to any lingering hope Celtic fans had of getting the 21-year-old winger back with the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

Hamilton Academical chairman Ronnie MacDonald says that, if a forthcoming tribunal lets Aberdeen sign Lewis Ferguson on the cheap, it will make him question the value of investing in their football academy. The Dons have offered only £100,000 for the 18-year-old midfielder while Accies value him at the £1.2m they receive from Wigan Athletic for James McCarthy in 2009. (Scottish Sun)

American investor Tim Keyes, who this week pumped another £500,000 into Dundee's running costs, admits he now realises that it is virtually impossible to make financial returns from the Scottish Professional Football League but says his enthusiasm for the club he bought from countryman John Nelms five years ago has grown. (Scottish Sun)

The Scottish FA is set to roll out a new-look disciplinary system after recruiting former referees to study incidents missed by match officials, with outgoing compliance officer Tony McGlennan having already used the revamped set-up this season when he opted against raising actions against Steven Naismith and Scott Brown after clashes in Hearts' win against Celtic at the weekend. (Daily Record)

James Wilson, the 22-year-old striker who has joined Aberdeen on loan from Manchester United, is more talented than Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy and can kick-start his career in Scotland, according to former Old Trafford youth boss Clayton Blackmore. (Evening Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tennis coach Judy Murray has criticised plans to "downsize" sport facilities at Meadowbank in Edinburgh as demolition of the velodrome began - claiming the city needs more sports facilities to combat Scotland's obesity crisis. (The Scotsman)

Paul Lawrie is considering becoming a full-time sports agent if a forthcoming foot operation fails to revive his golf career. (The Scotsman)