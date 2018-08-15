Rochdale: Fulham goalkeeper Magnus Norman joins on loan until January

Magnus Norman made two appearances for Fulham under-21s in last season's Checkatrade Trophy

League One club Rochdale have agreed a loan deal until January for Fulham goalkeeper Magnus Norman.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a senior appearance for the Cottagers, but did feature twice for the under-21s in last season's Checkatrade Trophy.

"I want to be playing games in the EFL, so I'm pleased to get the opportunity to come here," Norman said.

Norman previously spent time on loan at Southport in the National League during the 2016-17 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.