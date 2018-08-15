Bristol City Women: Ella Rutherford and Poppy Pattinson join WSL side

From the section

Ella Rutherford and Poppy Pattinson have both represented England under-19s

Bristol City Women have completed the double signing of Ella Rutherford and Poppy Pattinson.

Striker Rutherford, 19, moves from Championship winners Millwall Lionesses. while defender Pattinson 18, joins from Manchester City Women.

Both have represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

"Our environment will allow both players to develop and they will be great assets to have at the club," City manager Tanya Oxtoby said.