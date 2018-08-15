Harriet Scott: Birmingham City Women sign ex-Reading full-back

Harriet Scott made her Republic of Ireland debut in the Cyprus Cup in 2017

Birmingham City Women have signed former Reading full-back Harriet Scott on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international helped the Royals win promotion to the top flight in 2015.

"I've watched on as the club have performed extremely well over the past couple of the seasons," Scott told the club website.

"From what I've seen Marc Skinner do with other players, I'm confident there's more to come from me."