Kenneth Omeruo: Chelsea's Nigerian defender joins Leganes on loan

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has been sent on loan for a seventh time by English Premier League club Chelsea since he joined them in 2012.

This time he will spend the season with Spanish La Liga side Leganes.

The 24-year-old started for Nigeria against Iceland and Argentina at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Omeruo, who is yet to play a competitive game for Chelsea, spent a second spell at Turkish side Kasımpasa last season.

He has also been loaned to Dutch side ADO Den Haag, Middlesbrough in England for two seasons and another Turkish side Alanyaspor.

Chelsea extended his deal with them until 2020 at the beginning of last season before loaning him to Kasimpasa.

Omeruo can play at centre-back or right-back and is described on the Leganes website as a "versatile defender with a powerful physique that means he is strong in the air".

His 40 caps for the Super Eagles also include appearances at the Confederations Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.