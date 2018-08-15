St Mirren sign Alfie Jones on loan from Southampton

Alfie Jones recently signed a new contract at Southampton

St Mirren have signed defensive midfielder Alfie Jones from Southampton on a season-long loan.

Jones, 20, is captain of the Under-23 side at St Mary's and played 21 times in Premier League 2 last season.

He was on Southampton's pre-season tour of China and signed a two-year contract extension earlier this month.

"He is a young talented lad who is ready for this next step," St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs told the Paisley club's website.

"He's six foot, he's good on the ball and he has played centre back, which is an added bonus."

Stubbs confirmed that Jones will go straight into his squad for Saturday's League Cup visit to Aberdeen.