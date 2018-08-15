Neil Lennon says Molde visit is biggest game of his time at Hibernian

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon keeps an eye on training at the Aker Stadium in Molde

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon says Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Molde is the biggest game of his tenure at Easter Road.

Last week's third qualifying round first leg in Edinburgh was goalless.

The winners will progress to the play-off round against Dinamo Minsk or Zenit St Petersburg, with the Belarus side 4-0 up after the first leg.

"For the profile of the club and where we want to take the team, the magnitude of the game is big," said Lennon.

The former Celtic manager took over at Hibs in June 2016 and steered the club to the Championship title, before following that with a fourth-place finish in the top flight with a club record points tally.

"We have had some big games domestically over the past couple of years," said Lennon. "Getting promotion was great and we had a great season last year, with a couple of semi-finals along the way."

Lennon feels it is "50-50" who will progress but is confident Hibs can score on their travels, following successful outings in the Faroe Islands and Greece in this competition.

"We either win the game or a score draw and we are through," he said. "So we have to make the most of that platform from the first game. I thought we were very unlucky not to take the lead.

"I would imagine they would try and take the game to us. They have good variation in their play and they are scoring goals. We know they are dangerous. It's a big step up in class.

"I just hope we can stay mentally strong and not get too emotional. And we will have to be patient and maybe have to rely in our goalkeeper to make some saves."

Lennon confirmed that Adam Bogdan will return after missing the first leg and Sunday's draw at St Johnstone on Sunday with a hip injury.

The on-loan Liverpool keeper made a series of impressive stops in the previous round as Hibs battled to a 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis to seal a 4-3 aggregate win.

"He is fit and will train tonight and hopefully he will come through that okay," said Lennon. "We had him pencilled in to play and nothing has changed from that.

"We have tidied up defensively in recent weeks and we always seem to create chances and that will be at the forefront of our minds."

'A goal puts Hibs in the driving seat' - analysis

Former Hibs striker Kenny Miller on Sportsound

They've not conceded, which is big and a goal puts them in the driving seat. Neil is confident his team can do that. They've got a lot of lads who can scare people with their pace and cause havoc, and they'll be able to break quickly.

Former Hibs manager John Hughes on Sportsound

I fancy them to get a result. Over the past couple of years, their recruitment has been very good and those are the demands Neil puts on the club. I know they were after Stevie Mallan last year, and there was frustration at that, but they've got him now and he's been excellent.