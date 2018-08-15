Kieran O'Hara: Man Utd loan keeper to Macclesfield Town
Manchester United have loaned goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara to Macclesfield Town for the entirety of the League Two season.
The 22-year-old played five games at fourth-tier level while on loan to Morecambe in 2016-17.
He is yet to make an appearance for United but plays for their under-23s.
Republic of Ireland Under-21 international O'Hara was also part of Martin O'Neill's senior squad, but is yet to win a full cap.
