Rory Donnelly: Cliftonville striker's ban is reduced to six weeks by Irish FA

Rory Donnelly has had spells with Swansea City and Gillingham

Cliftonville striker Rory Donnelly's three-month suspension by the Irish FA has been reduced to six weeks.

The club appealed the original ban which relates to a social media message posted by Donnelly ahead of the Reds' match away to Linfield in April.

The Irish FA's Appeal Board decided that the sanction should be reduced due to the mitigating actions of Cliftonville on the day in question.

Half of the original ban was suspended until the end of the season.

Cliftonville had accepted the charge, which was first heard on 25 July.