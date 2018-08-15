Alfredo Morelos: Rangers reject Bordeaux bid for striker

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos training at Maribor's Ljudski Stadium

Rangers have rejected a £3.75m offer for striker Alfredo Morelos from Bordeaux, BBC Scotland has learned.

The 22-year-old Colombian moved to Ibrox from HJK Helsinki last summer in a £1m deal.

He scored 18 goals in his debut season and signed a new contract in March, which runs until 2021.

Morelos has scored three goals in seven outings this term, including two in Europa League qualifying.

Steven Gerrard's side are in Slovenia for Thursday's second leg of their tie with Maribor, aiming to build on last week's 3-1 success in Glasgow.

Bordeaux finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season and are managed by former Brighton and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet.