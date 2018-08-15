Nick Blackman: Derby County forward joins Sporting Gijon on loan

From the section

Nick Blackman appeared for Derby in pre-season but has not played a competitive game for the Rams for more than a year

Nick Blackman has left Championship club Derby County to join Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan deal.

Former Reading forward Blackman, 28, spent last season on loan in Israel with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

He has not played for the Rams since May 2017.

Blackman cost Derby a reported £2.5m in January 2016 but he has scored only once in 29 appearances since his move to Pride Park.

