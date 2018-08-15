Nick Blackman: Derby County forward joins Sporting Gijon on loan

  • From the section Derby
Nick Blackman
Nick Blackman appeared for Derby in pre-season but has not played a competitive game for the Rams for more than a year

Nick Blackman has left Championship club Derby County to join Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan deal.

Former Reading forward Blackman, 28, spent last season on loan in Israel with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

He has not played for the Rams since May 2017.

Blackman cost Derby a reported £2.5m in January 2016 but he has scored only once in 29 appearances since his move to Pride Park.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story