Nick Blackman: Derby County forward joins Sporting Gijon on loan
-
- From the section Derby
Nick Blackman has left Championship club Derby County to join Spanish second-tier side Sporting Gijon on a season-long loan deal.
Former Reading forward Blackman, 28, spent last season on loan in Israel with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.
He has not played for the Rams since May 2017.
Blackman cost Derby a reported £2.5m in January 2016 but he has scored only once in 29 appearances since his move to Pride Park.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.