Carabao Cup second-round draw: West Ham to visit League One AFC Wimbledon

West Ham reached the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup last season

Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United will visit League One AFC Wimbledon in round two of the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers' trip to Kingsmeadow was one of 25 second-round games drawn at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Fourth-tier Exeter travel to Premier League newcomers Fulham, with Bournemouth hosting League Two MK Dons.

Joey Barton's Fleetwood will go to Leicester, while Brighton's home tie against Southampton is the only one to feature two Premier League sides.

The seven top-flight teams involved in European competition - including holders Manchester City - will enter the EFL Cup at the third-round stage.

Everton welcome Rotherham to Goodison Park, four-time winners Nottingham Forest host Newcastle and Frank Lampard's Derby visit fellow Championship side Hull.

As with the first round, the draw was split into a northern and southern section, with 13 Premier League teams - as well as Stoke and 2013 winners Swansea - joining the EFL clubs still in the competition.

Sunderland host Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday in the one remaining first-round tie, with the winner playing Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Second-round draw in full

Northern section

Leicester v Fleetwood

Leeds v Preston

Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Doncaster v Blackpool

Burton v Aston Villa

Hull v Derby

Middlesbrough v Rochdale

Everton v Rotherham

Blackburn v Lincoln

West Brom v Mansfield

Walsall v Macclesfield

Stoke v Huddersfield

Southern section

Brighton v Southampton

QPR v Bristol Rovers

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Fulham v Exeter

Wycombe v Forest Green

Cardiff v Norwich

Millwall v Plymouth

Brentford v Cheltenham

Swansea v Crystal Palace

Newport v Oxford

Bournemouth v MK Dons

Reading v Watford

Ties to be played in week beginning 27 August